BRUSSELS Dec 21 Belgian property
investment company Cofinimmo said on Wednesday that it
had bought branches and offices of a French insurance company
and sold an office park in Antwerp, Belgium.
Cofinimmo said in a statement that, in partnership with
Fonciere Atland and the group MAAF, it had bought 285 branches
and offices of MAAF, located in France, for a total investment
of 107.6 million euros ($141 million).
The rental income was 7.86 million euros, subject to annual
indexation, Cofinimmo said, with an initial net yield of 6.18
percent.
Fonciere Atland REIM will be in charge of the assets and
property management, MAAF, an insurance company with 4 million
members and customers, has agreed to carry out renovation and
upgrading work.
Cofinimmo has set up a French company Cofinimur, which will
hold 97.65 percent of the capital and voting rights, Fonciere
Atland the rest. Cofinimur has issued 52 million euros of
mandatory convertible bonds.
Cofinimmo also said it was selling the Citylink office park
in Antwerp for 63.17 million euros to Mercator Verzekeringen NV,
the office park's main tenant. Cofinimmo did not disclose the
sale price.
($1 = 0.763 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)