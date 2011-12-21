The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday it was
assessing the size of its stake in Repsol after the
Spanish oil major came to the rescue of debt-laden shareholder
Sacyr, a construction firm.
SANTANDER, BBVA, CAIXABANK
Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday its rating on Italy's
biggest bank UniCredit SpA and threatened rating cuts
on seven other Italian banks and several Spanish and French
lenders following recent changes in its outlook on euro zone
sovereign ratings.
