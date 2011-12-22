Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics office will publish retail sales and unemployment data for November. Analysts polled by Reuters expect sales to rise by 10.5 percent and unemployment at 12.0 percent. (0900)

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer, and Abacus Mining will need to invest $795 million in their joint Canadian copper and gold project Afton-Ajax, according to a feasibility study cited by KGHM.

ICBC

China's largest lender plans to open a branch in Poland, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing President Bronislaw Komorowski during his visit to China.

EDF

The French energy group bought stakes in two Polish utilities for 301 million euros ($392.7 million) from German EnBW, writes Rzeczpospolita.

WARSAW BOURSE

The Warsaw stock exchange issued 5-year corporate bonds worth 170 million zlotys ($49.97 million), with demand reaching almost five times the figure, it said in a statement.

