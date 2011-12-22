The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government on Wednesday asked for a vote of confidence in the upper house to seal approval of a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package.

An IMF monitoring mission to assess Italy's economy is likely to take place in early 2012, an IMF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped 116 billion euros of new three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank, nearly a quarter of the total, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

UniCredit will use cheap three-year ECB funding to boost industry, company and family lending, its Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said in an interview in La Stampa.

An Intesa Sanpaolo executive said in Il Sole 24 Ore that the ECB's three-year loans can ease but not resolve tensions on the cost of financing.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

A capital increase at Italy's largest motor insurer, which could be decided by the board on Friday, would see the Ligresti family's stake cut to 10-15 percent, from around 36 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

Il Messaggero said the capital increase could be for up to 750 million euros in an unsourced report.

EDISON, A2A

Edison's core Italian investors have raised the stakes for handing control of Italy's No. 2 power generator to France's EDF by calling on the French giant to give them all of Edison's power-generating subsidiary Edipower.

ENEL GREEN POWER

A consortium 40 percent owned by EGP has received long-term financing from the European Investment Bank to the tune of 260 million euros to build a group of wind farms in Portugal for an installed capacity of 376 megawatts, EGP said on Wednesday. * SNAM RETE GAS

European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi could become the chairman of the gas network company when he leaves the central bank shortly, La Stampa said in an unsourced report.

