The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANKS
Italy's banks are almost halfway towards meeting their
funding needs for 2012 after they tapped 116 billion euros of
cheap long-term cash from the European Central Bank on
Wednesday.
The European Central Bank has the option to use quantitative
easing-style policies if the threat of deflation emerges and can
also boost its bond buying if required, departing ECB Executive
Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi told FT.
UNICREDIT
Bank minority shareholder Fondazione Manodori said on
Thursday it will subscribe to the bank's capital increase by
selling part of its option rights.
The number of banks in the consortium organising UniCredit's
capital increase has risen to 26, several papers said.
FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer could make writedowns of 1 billion euros in its
end-year results, La Repubblica said, without citing sources.
Italy's new Strategic Fund could be a possible financial
investor in a capital increase the insurer will annnounce, Il
Messaggero said.
SNAM RETE GAS
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, outgoing executive board member of the
European Central Bank, has been named chairman of Italy's Snam
Rete Gas main transport business division, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
* PIRELLI
The tire group is mulling the issuance of a
dollar-denominated bond and could hire JP Morgan as bookrunner,
weekly Il Mondo said
* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd said it
would meet with Salvatore Ferragamo to discuss extending their
partnership upon the expiry of an exclusive distribution
agreement next year.
* EDISON
The board of Edison affiliate Edipower approved a financing
contract for 1.1 billion euros to replace a sindicated bank
facility expiring at the end of December, edison said on
Thursday.
