(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ROMANIA PM SURVIVES ANOTHER CENSURE VOTE

Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc survived a sixth parliamentary no-confidence vote in less than two years on Thursday, cementing a growing reputation as a political survivor.

MOODY'S ISSUES ANNUAL REPORT ON ROMANIA

Moody's kept its sovereign rating at Baa3 with a Stable outlook.

ROMANIA SELLS 405 MLN LEI IN 10-YR T-BONDS

Romania sold a more than planned 405 million lei ($122.7 million) in 10-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 7.25 percent, from 7.65 percent at a previous Sept. 22 tender, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS-HUNGARIAN ASSETS PLUNGE AFTER S&P DOWNGRADE

Hungarian assets plunged on Thursday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Hungary's debt to "junk", raising the prospect of a full-blown market crisis.

STATE OWNED COMPANIES

The government could ask state companies to give most of their profit in 2012 to the state budget, daily Adevarul said citing unnamed sources. A similar provision was enforced this year. www.adevarul.ro

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------