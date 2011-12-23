DUBAI Dec 23 DIFC Investments (DIFCI), the investment arm of the firm that runs Dubai's financial free zone, said on Friday it had repaid in full $200 million to Deutsche Bank under the terms of a loan facility.

"The repayment is positive news, and is evidence of our commitment to meet our debt obligations as and when they fall due," Shahli Akram Juma, Managing Director of DIFCI, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"We remain focused on progressing our plans regarding the Sukuk commitment and we are confident of achieving a successful conclusion." (Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)