DUBAI Dec 26 Qatar's central bank said it had completed procedures to list government debt instruments for trading on the country's securities exchange, aiming to stimulate investment in them by commercial banks and other investors.

Trade in short-term Qatari Treasury bills will begin on the Qatar Exchange on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement on Monday, with trade in government bonds and sukuk (Islamic bonds) to start "at a later stage". (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)