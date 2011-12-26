* Kollsnes plant back to normal after closing twice Monday

* Plant for Shell's giant gas field remains shut due storm

* Output at Statoil oil/gas offshore platforms not affected

(Repeats to fix typo in first sentence; Adds Kollsnes restart)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Dec 26 A powerful North Sea storm knock off power to two key gas installations in Norway during the night between Sunday and Monday, curtailing gas exports to the rest of Europe.

The plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)'s offshore Ormen Lange field, which can provide some 20 percent of Britain's gas demand, remained shut on Monday while the Kollsnes plant further down the coast restarted operations after sustaining two shutdowns.

"Kollsnes is increasing. All compressors (are)running," North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said.[ID:nNOR2Wtpc8]

Both plants get their power from the Norwegian national grid, which experienced widespread power cuts due to a powerful storm, nicknamed Dagmar, that travelled across the North Sea and caused some 100,000 Norwegian customers to experience outtages. The storm was expected to wane over southern Norway on Monday as it travels north towards the Arctic part of the country, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute said.

British gas imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline dived to 10 million standard cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day at 1658 GMT on Monday from some 60 million mcm/day at around 2200 GMT on Sunday, according to data from the UK national grid.

Oil and gas output at Statoil's (STL.OL) offshore installations was not affected by the storm. The Norwegian firm operates the majority of Norway's oil and gas platforms and production ships.

"Production is as normal," said a Statoil spokesman, who added that the firm had taken precautionary measures ahead of time such as asking employees not to work outside.

Staffing was reduced at two fields, Visund and Aasgard, as a precaution but output there was not affected, he said.

The Nordic country is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second largest for gas.

KOLLSNES BACK UP, PLANT FOR ORMEN LANGE DOWN

"Due to the severe weather, the plant for Ormen Lange is down," said a Shell spokesman.

The shutdown at Shell's Nyhamna plant occurred at 1940 GMT on Sunday according to a message Shell sent to the Nordic power bourse. [ID:nNORwBlDN]. It is unclear when the plant will resume operations.

Kollsnes, which can process up to 143 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, shut first at 1730 GMT on Christmas Day and came back up to normal at around 0414 GMT on Monday, according to messages Gassco sent to the Nordic power bourse. [ID:nNOR6R6jpC] [ID:nNOR1BPy4] [ID:nNORbC4Ng2]

Kollsnes then shut again at 0710 GMT on Monday, but is now back to normal. The plant's operator, Gassco, was not available for comment.

Aside from processing gas from Troll, Kollsnes also produces gas from the Kvitebjoern and Visund fields.

The partners in the Ormen Lange field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (XOM.N) (7.23 percent), Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG [DONG.UL] (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).

(editing by Ron Askew, Leslie Gevirtz)

((gwladys.fouche@thomsonreuters.com)(+47 22 93 69 76)(Reuters Messaging: gwladys.fouche.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NORWAY GAS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.