BUCHAREST Dec 27 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Tuesday.
MONEY SUPPLY
Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply
data for November.
ROMANIA OKAYS Q1 DEBT ISSUANCE, YIELDS SEEN LOWER
Romania aims to sell 14-16 billion lei ($4.9 billion) in
local currency bills and bonds in the first quarter of 2012,
when analysts expect yields to fall, and to tap foreign markets
throughout the year, debt managers said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS-HUF UNMOVED AS HUNGARY APPROVES CONTENTIOUS LAW
Hungary's forint was stable in thin pre-holiday trade on
Friday as the country approved controversial laws that may
expose Budapest to further market turbulence if its stand-off
with international lenders goes unresolved.
