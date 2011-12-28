Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
SHALE GAS
Polish state-linked companies should join forces in local
shale gas exploration, including not only oil refineries PKN
Orlen, Lotos and gas monopoly PGNIG
, but also utilities PGE, Tauron,
Enea <ENAE.WA, or Energa, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski
told daily Rzeczpospolita.
The goal is to start extracting shale gas at the turn of
2014 and 2015, he added.
ZLOTY
The Polish zloty should not weaken further, Polish Prime
Minister's top aide Jan Krzysztof Bielecki told daily Fakt in an
interview.
