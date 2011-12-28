The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALY DEBT CRISIS

Italy sells up to 11.5 billion euros of short term bills and zero coupon bonds on Wednesday.

* UNICREDIT

The bank consortium organising UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro capital increase wants to put back the start of the cash call to January 16 from January 9, Il Messaggero said.

Banking foundation CariVerona will subscribe only a part of the rights issue lowering its stake to 3.5 percent, MF said.

* ATLANTIA

The Italian government will approve a rise in motorway tariffs on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* LOTTOMATICA

The government is considering a decree to offer new slot machine licenses free to betting operators, Il Fatto newspaper reported.

* FINMECCANICA

Italy's Strategic Fund could be interested in buying into Finmeccanica units, Finanza e Mercati said without citing sources.

EDISON, A2A

Italian market regulator Consob has asked Edison's shareholders to clarify the deal that would see French state power company EDF tighten its grip on Italy's No 2 utility by buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed its offer.

A2A is open to bringing new partners on board in Edipower after the Edison unit went to Italian investors, A2A management board chairman Giuliano Zuccoli told Il Sole 24 Ore.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

A series of private equity firms including Apax, Permira and sator have been contacted for a possible investment in the insurer's planned capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. Businessman Mario Moretti Polegato and the Malacalza firm have also been contacted,it said.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said on Tuesday it had completed the merger of its separate units based in the northern Italian cities of Verona, Novara, Lodi, Cremona, Crema and on the north west coast around Pisa.

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The foundation that owns 49 percent of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had concluded a debt standstill agreement with Credit Suisse as it tries to keep control of Italy's third-largest bank.

IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA-SAI

Insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni signed on Tuesday the sale of their combined 33 percent in Impregilo controlling vehicle IGLI to Italian builder Gavio, the companies said on Tuesday. The deal values each Impregilo share at 3.65 euros.

