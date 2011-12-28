(Adds details, link to table, background)

BERLIN Dec 28 The annual rise in consumer prices in Germany's most populous state eased to its lowest rate in over a year in December, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting nationwide inflation is cooling further.

Prices in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) gained 1.7 percent in December, down from 2.1 percent in November and the lowest reading since November 2010 when they rose 1.5 percent.

The regional data suggests Germany's overall preliminary inflation, due out on Thursday, could slow for the third consecutive month.

The national figure is based on data from six out of 16 states, including NRW, that together account for more than half the population.

A Reuters poll of 27 economists has forecast a 2.2 percent annual rise in pan-German consumer prices, down from 2.4 percent in November. ECONDE

An alternative measure of inflation, based on Europe's harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) favoured by the European Central Bank, is forecast to slow to 2.5 percent on the year from 2.8 percent in November.

Economists see German inflation easing in 2012 to below 2 percent, bringing it back in line with the ECB's target. The Ifo institute, for example, expects average inflation of 1.8 percent.

For much of this year, the ECB has faced the dilemma of balancing monetary policy for struggling peripheral euro zone states and Germany's strong economy, which recovered swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis.

But data has also shown German growth easing over the past few months and many economists are even forecasting a mild slump for Europe's bulwark economy.

The euro zone as a whole seems almost certain to slip back into recession, which ECB Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco suggested in a newspaper interview on Saturday could prompt the bank to cut rates further. [ID:nL6E7NO020]

He added that the ECB does not only respond to short-term inflation trends when setting policy.

Annual euro zone inflation held at 3 percent in November for the third month running. [ID:nL5E7MU2DY]

Wednesday's NRW data showed consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on the month in December after dropping 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Seasonal factors such as higher prices for holiday houses over Christmas contributed to the rise, while heating oil and fuel costs fell.

