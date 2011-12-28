* Consumption seen down 1-5 pct in Dec -Italy retail group

* Jan sales to drop up to 40 pct-consumer group Codacons

* Retailers not passing on higher VAT to consumers

MILAN, Dec 28 Italian retailers's margins are being squeezed by promotional sales and compelling prices offered to recession-wary consumers during the holiday season, retail and consumer groups said.

Shopping districts from Milan to the southern city of Naples were packed with families looking for bargains during the holiday season drawing to a close, echoing a trend seen in Europe and the U.S.[ID:nL6E7NR0PS][ID:nN1E7BQ09A][ID:nL6E7NQ0CZ]

However, recession concerns are putting pressure on Italian retailers, who turned to private sales and special discounts well ahead of the official January sales season to cushion the impact of austerity measures on cautious Italian spending.

In a move to reassure shoppers, retailers also kept prices broadly stable despite a value-added tax increase introduced in September as part of an austerity plan.

As a result, average consumption should fall between 1 percent to 5 percent in December, according to preliminary figures from main Italian retail group Confcommercio.

"Consumption did not collapse. This means Italian families are still willing to spend," Mariano Bella, head of Confcommercio's research department, told Reuters. "But retail margins are falling," he said.

Italian consumer groups provided more gloomy estimates for the Christmas retail season. Codacons said spending fell to its lowest level in a decade, while Federconsumatori said Italians cut on everything but smartphones.

Federconsumatori estimated total Christmas spending at 4 billion euros ($5.23 billion), less than it previously expected, with clothing, furniture and tourism hit hardest.

Confcommercio warned of consumer confidence continuing to drop in January. "It's like a ball rolling down an inclined plane. It could go faster," Bella said.

Italian consumer morale dropped to its lowest in 16 years in December, after Italy's emergency government introduced a 33-billion-euro package of tax increases, pension reforms and spending cuts to stem a painful recession. [ID:nL6E7NN1IP]

Retailers are now looking to the January sales season to cash in on bargain-hunting, with families expected to spend a total of around 6 billion euros, according to Confcommercio.

But the sales boost may not be enough. Consumer group Codacons said it expects Italians to spend 40 percent less in January than last year.

($1 = 0.7654 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

