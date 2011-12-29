The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
Italian bond yields are expected to fall from recent record
highs at auction on Thursday in a sign the European Central Bank
has managed to ease market pressure with its large injection of
longer-term funds earlier this month.
* EDISON, A2A
The chairman and CEO of French utility EDF told Il Sole 24
Ore on Thursday that the price bid for taking control of Edison
is fair, adding he was looking with confidence to a decision by
market regulator Consob on the deal.
The newspaper added Consob has asked to meet EDF next week
over the deal.
ATLANTIA
Italy's government is considering a toll-road fee increase
of 1.8 percent from January, a government source said on
Wednesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Investment banking in Italy will see selective mergers and
acquisitions, bank capital hikes and a pick-up in corporate
bonds in 2012, after slower activity in the last six months, the
head of investment banking at Intesa's unit Banca IMI said in an
interview.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank has signed a definitive contract for the sale of
its mutual fund business run under the Optima brand to the
cooperative bank-owned Arca SGR, it said on Wednesday without
giving a price.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
PRELIOS
The real estate company has signed a refinancing deal for an
overall amount of 539 million euros of fully-committed credit
lines, it said on Wednesday.
