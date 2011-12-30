BUCHAREST Dec 30 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Friday.
CEE MARKETS-Hungary scraps bond sale, Polish cbank in mkt
Hungary scrapped a 3-year bond auction on Thursday and
yields on its longer bond maturities jumped, adding to pressure
on emerging European assets, while the zloty came off session
lows after the central bank stepped into the market to support
the currency.
ROSIA MONTANTA
Gabriel Resources said it has proposed amendments to
ownership of the Rosia Montana gold mine project and its payable
royalties, after the government backed an increase of royalties
on precious metals production from 4 to 8 percent.
HIDROELECTRICA
State-owned utility Hidroelectrica cancelled four contracts
under which it sells power below market prices, Economy Minister
Ion Ariton said on Thursday, heralding an end for other similar
deals.
PRIVATISATIONS
The government still plans to sell minority stakes in Petrom
, Transelectrica, Transgaz,
Romgaz, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica on the Bucharest
stock exchange in 2012.
