The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ENI

Libya told Eni it would review deals signed during former leader Muammar Gaddafi's rule, adding Eni must help rebuild cities damaged by a civil war. An Eni spokeswoman said the review regarded 2 social sustainability accords.

* Eni expects to return to full capacity in Libya by June of next year, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Friday.

UNICREDIT

Italian banking foundation Cariverona said on Thursday it would subscribe to a 3.51 percent share of UniCredit's planned 7.5 billion euro rights issue.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The mayor of Siena has acknowledged that Giuseppe Mussari is not prepared to accept another mandate as chairman of the bank, MF said citing the mayor. According to Il Sole 24 Ore the MPS Foundation will inevitably see its controlling stake in the bank diluted as a result of various events.

EDISON, A2A

The price agreed by EDF and Italian investors to give the French utility full management control of Italy's No. 2 utility, Edison, was the result of talks and in line with the average market price of the last 12 months, the companies said on Thursday.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Ialian renewable energy firm Enel Green Power said on Thursday it has met its 2011 target for more than 880 MW of new installed capacity after five plants came on stream in December. It said its net installed capacity at the end of 2011 exceeded 7,000 MW.

FONDIARIA SAI

The insurer will hold a board meeting on a planned capital increase on January 27, Ansa news agency said on Thursday citing sources. Ansa also cited Paolo Ligresti as saying the insurer had drawn interest from several parties. Fondiaria is controlled by the Ligresti family. * Palladio Finanziaria is mulling an investment in Fondiaria-SAI, Il Messaggero said. * SNAI

Italy's largest sports betting company said on Friday it had signed an agreement to buy no less than 96 percent of Cogemat which fully controls slot machine concessionaire Cogetech.

