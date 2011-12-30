The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ENI
Libya told Eni it would review deals signed during former
leader Muammar Gaddafi's rule, adding Eni must help rebuild
cities damaged by a civil war. An Eni spokeswoman said the
review regarded 2 social sustainability accords.
* Eni expects to return to full capacity in Libya by June of
next year, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Friday.
UNICREDIT
Italian banking foundation Cariverona said on Thursday it
would subscribe to a 3.51 percent share of UniCredit's planned
7.5 billion euro rights issue.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The mayor of Siena has acknowledged that Giuseppe Mussari is
not prepared to accept another mandate as chairman of the bank,
MF said citing the mayor. According to Il Sole 24 Ore the MPS
Foundation will inevitably see its controlling stake in the bank
diluted as a result of various events.
EDISON, A2A
The price agreed by EDF and Italian investors to
give the French utility full management control of Italy's No. 2
utility, Edison, was the result of talks and in line with the
average market price of the last 12 months, the companies said
on Thursday.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Ialian renewable energy firm Enel Green Power said on
Thursday it has met its 2011 target for more than 880 MW of new
installed capacity after five plants came on stream in December.
It said its net installed capacity at the end of 2011 exceeded
7,000 MW.
FONDIARIA SAI
The insurer will hold a board meeting on a planned capital
increase on January 27, Ansa news agency said on Thursday citing
sources. Ansa also cited Paolo Ligresti as saying the insurer
had drawn interest from several parties. Fondiaria is controlled
by the Ligresti family.
* Palladio Finanziaria is mulling an investment in
Fondiaria-SAI, Il Messaggero said.
* SNAI
Italy's largest sports betting company said on Friday it had
signed an agreement to buy no less than 96 percent of Cogemat
which fully controls slot machine concessionaire Cogetech.
