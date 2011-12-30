(Adds comments, background, shares.)

PARIS Dec 30 Embattled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus PPHN.S has obtained provisional financing from its lenders, sources close to the matter said on Friday, even as the debt-laden group prepared to shut down its French refinery as crude oil supplies dwindled.

"A provisional financing agreement has been found to keep the talks going," the source told Reuters.

Petroplus's future has been thrown into doubt since it revealed on Tuesday that lenders had frozen a $1 billion credit facility the company relies on to buy crude oil. [ID:nL6E7NS1SY][ID:nL6E7NT2RE]

The frozen credit facility will force the company to shut down its 162,000 barrel per day Petit Couronne refinery, which employs 550 in France, the company said on Friday.

"There is no more crude coming in so the plant cannot work anymore so we need to shut the plant on Monday or Tuesday, but this is a technical shut down," a Petroplus spokeswoman said.

"The plant's units will be mothballed so that they can be restarted quickly when crude supplies come back."

Petroplus is due to hold a news conference later on Friday in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel.

Petroplus's 13 lending banks, which include Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), were still locked in talks to find a new arrangement for the company, which has fallen victim to the tough environment for refiners, according to several sources close to the matter.

BNP Paribas BNP.PA, which is also involved in the talks, declined to comment, while Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Natixis (CNAT.PA) was not immediately available to comment.

"This (provisional financing) would likely be a bridging period to give them breathing room before they can implement a crude supply arrangement with one of the big US banks or trading houses," said a banking source with knowledge of the situation.

Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining capacity, with refineries in Coryton in the United Kingdom, Antwerp in Belgium, Ingolstadt in Germany and Cressier in Switzerland.[ID:nL6E7NS1SY]

Shares in Petroplus were down 4.3 percent at 1.57 euros by 0941 GMT. The stock lost 50 percent of its value on Tuesday.

