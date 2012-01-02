Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BONDS

Poland's central bank may buy state bonds on the secondary market if yields rise sharply on the back of a panic or a crisis, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told Newsweek in an interview on Monday.

TAKEOVERS

One of Poland's richest businessmen, Roman Karkosik, mulls an acquisition of a big listed company, he said in a interview for daily Parkiet.

PMI

HSBC/Markit release Poland's PMI data for December at 0800. Analysts expect Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index at 49.9 points, up from November's 49.5 points.

