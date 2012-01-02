The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

STOCK MARKETS

European shares rose on Friday but still recorded their biggest annual drop since the onset of the financial crisis as debt tensions in the of the 90-day average euro zone strained the financial sector and threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The board of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Jan 12 to appoint a new general manager, the bank said on Saturday, in what could become a major management shake-up at Italy's third-biggest lender.

The bank said on Friday it had received request for converting around 289 million euros of FRESH convertible notes, at a price of 2.12 euros per share. As a result, the bank's capital rose to 6.73 billion euros from 6.65 billion euros.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

* Fabrizio Viola has resigned as chief executive of the bank, after being indicated as next general manager of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, BPER said in a statement on Sunday.

UNICREDIT

The bank has fully reopened its representative office in Libya as it looks to reinforce cooperation with the country after the war, it said in a statement on Friday.

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Il Messaggero on Saturday he expected positive results from ECB's liquidity boost and said he was confident Italy's planned reforms in the early months of 2012 will help Italy exit a recession soon.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Industry Minister and former Chief Executive Corrado Passera confirmed in a letter to Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday he had sold all his shares in the bank to defuse any concerns about a conflict of interests given his current public role.

The minister also said in a post scriptum to the letter that he would not mind being paid in government bonds.

* ENI

The Libyan government has confirmed that it will review only social sustainability programme agreements with Eni and not the company's oil operations in the country, several Italian newspapers reported on Monday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

Italy's largest motor insurer is mulling the possibility of an all-share merger with insurer Unipol, Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica newspapers reported on Saturday.

La Stampa cited a possible merger with Unipol, adding preliminary talks had also started with insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni.

TERNA

Italy's energy regulator has raised its return on investment rates for power transmission to between 7.4 and 10.6 percent for the next four years, which will boost the revenues of power grid operator Terna, a document published on Saturday showed.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia said on Friday it will raise tariffs on its network by 3.51 percent from Jan. 1, 2012.

TOD'S

Founder Diego Della Valle remains the second-biggest single shareholder in U.S. department store chain Saks, behind Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, after he did not exercise option rights for around 5 percent of capital subscribed in October 2010, Italian newpapers said on Saturday citing a report by Radiocor news agency.

