PGNIG ENEA
Gas delivery group PGNiG is backing out of planned
cooperation with utility Enea and will instead focus on the
extraction of shale gas, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
KGHM
Poland's finance ministry on Monday published a rejigged
proposal for a budget-boosting mining tax that will have less of
an impact on profits at the copper miner.
POLKOMTEL
The cellphone operator plans to issue bonds in the United
States, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing an unnamed source.
