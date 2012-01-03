DUBAI Jan 3 Fast-growing Gulf airlines
Emirates and Etihad Airways warned of higher ticket
prices on Tuesday as they look to pass on costs of a European
Union carbon trading scheme to passengers.
Tim Clark, the president of Emirates, Dubai's flag carrier
and the world's largest long-haul airline, told the Gulf News
newspaper that the company would spend over 40 million euros
($51.93 million) in 2012 to purchase additional emission
allowances.
"Unfortunately, while we always try to make our fares as
competitive as possible, the additional costs of the EU
Emissions Trading System programme will almost certainly have to
be passed on to customers, but how this will be done has not yet
been determined," he said.
Under plans to tackle climate change that came into effect
on Jan. 1, airlines touching down or taking off in the 27-nation
European Union and three neighbouring nations must account for
their CO2 emissions as part of an expansion of the world's
largest carbon market.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways echoed Emirates' views.
Etihad will end up bearing an extra cost of 310 million
euros over the next nine years, Linden Coppell, Etihad's head of
environment told the paper.
"It is inevitable that such a cost would have an impact on
fare levels. This is why we want to ensure we have a fair global
system," Coppell said.
No immediate comment was available from either Emirates or
Etihad.
The statements from the Gulf airlines come close on the
heels of German carrier Lufthansa warning on Monday of higher
ticket prices.
The EU says the new scheme, which already applies to other
industries, is the fairest way to cope with aviation's
contribution to global warming.
However, it has sparked a trade spat, with the United States,
China, India and others accusing it of infringing their
sovereignty.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)