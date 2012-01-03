STOCKHOLM Jan 3 Swedish tax officials
have told Finnish utility firm Fortum to pay around
415 million Swedish crowns ($61 million) in back taxes, citing
improper tax deductions by subsidiaries in 2009.
Swedish authorities raised the 2009 tax assessment on Fortum
Sweden and Fortum Nordic, tax official Jan Amnebler said on
Tuesday.
Fortum's Sweden-based business did not have the right to
make deductions for certain interest rate costs, the official
said.
Fortum was not available for comment.
Its shares were down 1.6 percent at 16.73 euros in late
trade.
($1 = 6.8553 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Dan Lalor)