SWITCH TENDER
Poland will offer bonds maturing in January 2015, January
2021 and October 2021 in exchange for papers due this year at a
switch tender.
TAXES ON MINERALS
Poland's government will grant no more concessions on a
proposed mining tax and plans a new levy on shale gas and other
hydrocarbons in the first half of 2012, Deputy Finance Minister
Maciej Grabowski said on Tuesday.
PZU
Polish insurer PZU would temporarily buy a stake in a local
bank, as valuation of some of them is attractive, PZU CEO
Andrzej Klesyk told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
BOGDANKA
3.24 million employee shares in coal miner Bogdanka, or
around 10 percent of its capital, will enter trade as of
Wednesday.
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to start test production of
shale gas from its concession at the Polish seacost in the
second half of the year, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
PULAWY
Polish chemicals maker Pulawy is still interested in buying
Polish top oil refiner PKN's chemical arm Anwil,
Pulawy CEO Pawel Jarczewski told daily Parkiet.
POLKOMTEL
Poland No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel may cut workforce by
700-1400 people, compared to its current employment level of
around 4000, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without
naming its sources.
