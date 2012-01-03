(Repeats with no changes to text)

LONDON Jan 3 The group representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said it is "essential" that a voluntary debt exchange deal is agreed in the coming days.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said its Managing Director Charles Dallara and BNP Paribas advisor Jean Lemierre had made progress in talks on a voluntary Greek debt exchange in recent days.

"They noted that it is essential that a voluntary agreement be concluded in the days ahead on the basis of the terms and parameters agreed in Brussels on October 26/27, 2011," the IIF said in a statement.

Banks and other private sector creditors attempted to agree a deal before Christmas to cut the value of their bonds by half in return for a mix of cash and new bonds, aimed at helping to put Greece's debt on a more sustainable footing.

But the talks hit trouble over the details of the debt swap such as the coupon and maturity. (Reporting by Steve Slater, Editing by Douwe Miedema)