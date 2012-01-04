DUBAI, Jan 4 Here are factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* France: Europe must agree Iran sanctions by end-Jan
* U.S. says Syria not living up to Arab League deal
* Moroccan king appoints new government
* Brent crude ends up on Iran worry, supportive data
EGYPT
* Egypt economic measures seen possible benchmarks-IMF
* Prosecutors open case against Egypt's Mubarak
* Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 11.5 bln Eg pounds
KUWAIT
* Kuwait 8-mth budget surplus at $42 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says holding 5 over Shi'ite unrest
* Saudi's Yamama Cement sees 19 pct hike in Q4 profit
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat signs $170 mln loan deal with IFC
UAE
* Emirates Islamic eyes benchmark sukuk, parent to back bond
* Austria watchdog clears IPIC plan to up OMV stake
* UAE's Fujairah buys stake in oil storage project
QATAR
* Qatar fund eyes board seat at Lagardere
