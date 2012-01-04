DUBAI, Jan 4 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* France: Europe must agree Iran sanctions by end-Jan

* U.S. says Syria not living up to Arab League deal

* Moroccan king appoints new government

* Brent crude ends up on Iran worry, supportive data

EGYPT

* Egypt economic measures seen possible benchmarks-IMF

* Prosecutors open case against Egypt's Mubarak

* Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 11.5 bln Eg pounds

KUWAIT

* Kuwait 8-mth budget surplus at $42 bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says holding 5 over Shi'ite unrest

* Saudi's Yamama Cement sees 19 pct hike in Q4 profit

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Muscat signs $170 mln loan deal with IFC

UAE

* Emirates Islamic eyes benchmark sukuk, parent to back bond

* Austria watchdog clears IPIC plan to up OMV stake

* UAE's Fujairah buys stake in oil storage project

QATAR

* Qatar fund eyes board seat at Lagardere

(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)