BERLIN Jan 5 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in November, dropping 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 0.8 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to be unchanged on the month and rise 0.8 percent on the year.

October retail sales were revised to a drop of 0.2 percent on the month, from a previously reported gain of 0.7 percent. Sales on an annual basis were revised downwards to -0.6 percent from -0.4 percent.

For the full year, the Office estimated that retail sales rose between 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent in real terms, the strongest gain since 2004. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)