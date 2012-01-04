* Premafin says contacts with parties on cap hike moves

MILAN-LONDON, Jan 4 Premafin PRAI.MI, the company that controls Italy's largest motor insurer, Fondiaria-SAI, has had contacts with third parties about strengthening its capital, as speculation mounts of a possible merger between Fondiaria and Italian peer Unipol.

Talk that both Fondiaria FOSA.MI and Premafin needed new investors to support a cash injection has been swirling since Fondiaria announced a capital increase of up to 750 million euros on Dec. 23.

One of the options being considered, according to news reports, is a merger between Fondiaria and the cooperative-owned Unipol (UNPI.MI), which could also include Premafin.

"At present it is not possible to predict the outcome of these contacts," Premafin said in a statement on Wednesday. [ID:nL6E8C43DE]

Earlier in a separate statement, Fondiaria-SAI said it had not to date received any interest as regards merger plans. [ID:nL6E8C43BR]

But a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Unipol will present a proposal for a possible merger on Thursday, adding however that the proposal was still just one of the solutions on the table.

News reports have also said private equity fund Clessidra could take part in a Premafin capital increase on top of the Fondiaria cash call.

"There are meetings (on the Unipol plan) every day and there'll be another one tomorrow," a second source said, adding there was pressure from regulators to find a solution for the ailing Fondiaria-SAI fast.

Premafin shares closed the Wednesday session up 28 percent, while Fondiaria-SAI shares were up 7.7 percent. Unipol was down 1.4 percent.

In December, Fondiaria decided to launch a rights issue to boost its solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's capital - which has fallen below the regulatory minimum. [ID:nL6E7NN25M]

Premafin is controlled by the Ligresti family, which is having to deal with debt restructuring at its main businesses. The arrival of a new shareholder is expected to dilute the family's grip on Fondiaria.

Italy's largest bank, UniCredit (CRDI.MI), took a 7 percent stake in Fondiaria in July via a 450 million euros rights issue and favours raising new capital.

Fondiaria-SAI's board is expected to meet on Jan. 27 to finalise the rights issue proposal to shareholders.

"Mediobanca and the other creditor banks are waiting for the advisor to make the proposals. The hope is to get to the board meeting on Jan. 27 with a solution ready for the whole group," a third source said.

Influential investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) has an exposure to the Fondiaria group of around 1 billion euros.

Analysts said UniCredit and Mediobanca, tied to Fondiaria through a complex cross-shareholding web, will not favour foreign groups taking up Fondiaria shares because of their stakes in Italy's No.1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).

