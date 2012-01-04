MADRID Jan 4 Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion euros ($64.55 billion) in provisioning against potential losses from devalued property, the Financial Times reported the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

The order for financial institutions to increase their cushioning will come instead of the creation of a "bad bank" to ring-fence toxic real estate assets after the bursting of the property bubble in 2008, the FT said.

The new centre-right government, which swept to victory against the Socialists in November, has said it considered reforms to force further consolidation of the financial sector one of its priorities.

Spain has already put some 18.6 billion euros of capital into its banking system, badly hit by the collapse of the property sector, some in the form of loans, and has around 3.3 billion euros left in its state-backed bank fund.

The economy minister said he hoped any further reform of the banking system would not need further state funds, the FT reported.

($1 = 0.7747 euros)

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by James Dalgleish)

((paul.e.day@thomsonreuters.com)(+34 91 585 83 08)(Reuters Messaging: paul.e.day.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SPAIN BANKS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.