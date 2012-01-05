BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
MADRID Jan 5 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion euros in provisioning against potential losses from devalued property, the Financial Times reported the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting by Paul Day)
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
* 2016 group bonus pool down 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
LONDON, Feb 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets