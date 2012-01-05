The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* FIAT

Italian auto maker Fiat has increased its stake in Chrysler Group by 5 percent to 58.5 percent as it committed to build a highly fuel-efficient car at a U.S. plant, Fiat said on on Thursday. * UNICREDIT

The chief executive of UniCredit told an Italian daily on Thursday he was confident investors would underwrite nearly all of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue that the top Italian bank launched at a massive discount on Wednesday.

* UNICREDIT, MONTE PASCHI, UBI, BANCO POPOLARE

Bank of Italy has forwarded to the four banks a letter received from the European Banking Authority in which the European regulator confirms a Jan. 20 deadline to submit recapitalisation plans to the central bank.

FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Premafin, the company that controls Italy's largest motor insurer, Fondiaria-SAI, has had contacts with third parties about strengthening its capital, as speculation mounts of a possible merger between Fondiaria and Italian peer Unipol.

ENI

Italy is ready to back an EU oil embargo on Iran as long as it is imposed gradually and deliveries used to repay Tehran's debts to Italian energy firm ENI are exempted, Prime Minister Mario Monti said in an interview published on Wednesday

