AMSTERDAM Jan 5 French nuclear group Areva is eyeing a stake in UK-based uranium enrichment company Urenco, a Dutch paper reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Areva has asked bank Nomura to look into acquiring a stake, while German utilities RWE and E.ON, which together own 33 percent of Urenco, have asked Merrill Lynch to seek a buyer of their stake, daily Het Financieele Dagblad said.

Britain and the Netherlands also hold a third each of Urenco, and the British government has been looking into a sale of its stake since 2009.

Asked about the report by Reuters, Urenco Nederland executive Huub Rakhorst said there have been earlier media reports about the stakes and what Britain wants to do with its share, and referred further questions to parent company Urenco Ltd.

Urenco Ltd was not immediately available to comment, while Areva, E.ON and RWE declined comment.

"Areva is not eying Urenco's dividend, it's about synergy," an unnamed person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by the paper.

"It is serious. A neighbour's house only comes up for sale once," the person said.

The British ministry of energy told the paper it has not yet taken a "clear" decision about Urenco.

Credit Suisse is advising the Dutch state about its 33 percent stake, the paper said.

The Dutch Finance Ministry was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)