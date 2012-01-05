Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

Polish construction group Polimex-Mostostal plans to sell assets worth at least 100 million zlotys ($28.67 million) in the first half of the year and does not plan to pay dividend from its last year's profit, the company's chief executive Konrad Jaskola told the Parkiet daily.

AZOTY TARNOW

Polish chemical maker Grupa Azoty Tarnow plans to invest 1 billion zlotys ($286.73 million) over the next two years among others in the construction of a natural gas-powered power plant, the company's deputy chief executive Krzysztof Jalosinski told Puls Biznesu daily.

CAR REGISTRATIONS

New passenger car registrations fell 34 percent year-on-year in December 2011, the SAMAR institute said in a report on Thursday, attributing part of the drop to tax changes. In the whole 2011 new car registrations fell 12.3 percent compared to the previous year, SAMAR added.

BOGDANKA

The chief executive of coal miner Bogdanka Miroslaw Taras would prefer the company did not pay dividend from its 2011 profit, the Parkiet daily reported.

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank will publish December foreign reserves data at 1300 GMT.

($1 = 3.4877 Polish zlotys)

