WARSAW Jan 5 The head of the supervisory board at Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG resigned on Thursday, less than a month after the departure of the state-controlled company's chief executive.

PGNiG said in a statement that Stanislaw Rychlicki, who chaired the supervisory board since February 2008, was leaving for personal reasons.

Rychlicki is the third top official at Polish state-controlled companies in the energy sector to be ousted since Mikolaj Budzanowski took the helm at the treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, after the October election.

In December, PGNiG Chief Executive Michal Szubski also left for personal reasons following the resignation of the head of Poland's top utility PGE.

PGNiG is expected to play a key role in the exploration of shale gas in Poland, moving away from its more traditional role of a gas distributor.

Budzanowski has been urging state-controlled utilities to team up with PGNiG and oil refineries in developing non-conventional gas to produce energy, which would help reduce Poland's reliance on Russian gas and oil.

PGNiG shares fell 2 percent by 1311 GMT, in line with the wider market.