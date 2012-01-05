WARSAW Jan 5 The head of the supervisory
board at Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG resigned on
Thursday, less than a month after the departure of the
state-controlled company's chief executive.
PGNiG said in a statement that Stanislaw Rychlicki, who
chaired the supervisory board since February 2008, was leaving
for personal reasons.
Rychlicki is the third top official at Polish
state-controlled companies in the energy sector to be ousted
since Mikolaj Budzanowski took the helm at the treasury
ministry, which oversees state assets, after the October
election.
In December, PGNiG Chief Executive Michal Szubski also left
for personal reasons following the resignation of the head of
Poland's top utility PGE.
PGNiG is expected to play a key role in the exploration of
shale gas in Poland, moving away from its more traditional role
of a gas distributor.
Budzanowski has been urging state-controlled utilities to
team up with PGNiG and oil refineries in developing
non-conventional gas to produce energy, which would help reduce
Poland's reliance on Russian gas and oil.
PGNiG shares fell 2 percent by 1311 GMT, in line with the
wider market.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)