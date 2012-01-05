COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
TRIPOLI Jan 5 Libya's interim oil minister, Abdulrahman Ben Yazza, said his government respected Gaddafi-era oil contracts with foreign oil companies including those signed with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
"Libya respects all signed contracts, including those signed with Shell oil company," state news agency quoted Yazza as saying during a meeting this week with the Dutch ambassador.
Yazza said on Sunday his country respected oil contracts with Italy's ENI.
Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim al-Keib said on Thursday that Libya would review contracts signed with ENI, but Yazza said the reviewed deals had nothing to do with oil but were related to a sustainable development agreement. (Reporting by Taha Zargoun, editing by Jane Baird)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.