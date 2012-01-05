TRIPOLI Jan 5 Libya's interim oil minister, Abdulrahman Ben Yazza, said his government respected Gaddafi-era oil contracts with foreign oil companies including those signed with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

"Libya respects all signed contracts, including those signed with Shell oil company," state news agency quoted Yazza as saying during a meeting this week with the Dutch ambassador.

Yazza said on Sunday his country respected oil contracts with Italy's ENI.

Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim al-Keib said on Thursday that Libya would review contracts signed with ENI, but Yazza said the reviewed deals had nothing to do with oil but were related to a sustainable development agreement. (Reporting by Taha Zargoun, editing by Jane Baird)