CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shenzhen Tatfook Technology obtains land site for 158 mln yuan
* Says it wins land auction for 158 million yuan ($22.97 million)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 5 MTN Group, Africa's largest telecom, plans to spend more than $1 billion this year on its Nigerian network, an official said on Thursday, as it looks to meet regulatory demands to improve service.
A spokesman for MTN Nigeria, Akinwale Goodluck, told Reuters in an e-mail the company had invested $1 billion on network infrastructure in 2011 and was planning to spend more in 2012.
Johannesburg-based MTN, whose biggest market is Nigeria, was reprimanded last year by the Nigerian Communications Commission for failing to meet quality of service requirements.
MTN has said it must meet regulatory targets for improved service in Nigeria or face financial penalties.
The company has more than 40 million subscribers in Nigeria. (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)
PARIS, Feb 23 French telecoms group Orange reported a 1.3 percent increase of its yearly core operating profit on Thursday, helped by a strong sales momentum in Spain and a reduction in labour expenses.
PARIS, Feb 23 French conglomerate Bouygues said on Thursday that improved profitability at its telecoms unit helped it deliver a forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in group profitability for 2017.