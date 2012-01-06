The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
MARKETS, BANKS
European shares fell for a second day on Thursday with banks
among the biggest losers on worries that some of them will have
to follow UniCredit's lead and offer deep discounts in
share prices when they recapitalise.
UNICREDIT
Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it was
probing a steep fall in UniCredit's MI> shares over the
past two days to check whether a ban on short-selling had been
respected.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Local political pressure in Siena is mounting for a
management change at banking foundation that controls the bank,
Il Sole 24 Ore said. It added however the foundation's chairman
Gabriello Mancini does not intend to leave before the end of his
mandate in July 2013.
* ATLANTIA
The Bertin group in Brazil is looking for a partner for the
Sao Paolo ring road concession Rodoanel and the advisor has
contacted Atlantia, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
Clessidra said on Thursday it had sent Premafin's advisers
a non-binding epxression of interest to to take part in
Premafin's and Fondiaria's recapitalisation.
* Finsoe, which controls Unipol, is considering buying the
whole stake of the Ligresti family in Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore
said without citing sources. It would then underwrite the
capital increase of Premafin. A merger of Unipol and Fondiaria
would ensue within 12 months.
* ENERGY
The antitrust has called for liberalisation of the energy
sector, public services and the POst Office.
