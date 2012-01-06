(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA CUTS RATE TO BOLSTER SLOW ECONOMY
Romania's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point
for the second time in a row on Thursday, taking advantage of
slowing inflation to support a hesitant economic recovery.
ROMANIA SELLS 2-YR T-BONDS YIELDS DOWN-C.BANK
Romania sold a more than planned 1.48 billion lei in
two-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted
yield at 6.87 percent against 7.23 percent at a previous tender
on Nov. 3, central bank data showed.
ROMANIA INVESTIGATES 40 OFFICIALS OVER GAS SALES
Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they are
investigating 40 officials from the state gas sector suspected
of selling gas off cheap, forcing the government to boost
imports and undermining the country's energy system.
CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY ASSETS OFF LOWS ON AID DEAL HOPES
The forint recovered from a record low and Hungarian bonds
regained ground on Thursday after Budapest pledged to seek
international aid, sparking hopes of action to ease a deepening
financial crisis that prompted a post-holiday asset slide.
FUEL PROBE
Romania's competition watchdog will release the results of
an investigation into the local fuel market next week, the
agency's director said.
The watchdog has probed the activities of OMV,
Petrom Rompetrol, MOL, Agip and
Lukoil, seeking to determine whether they had an
understanding to withdraw a type of fuel off the market in 2008.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
STOCK EXCHANGE
Romanian President Traian Basescu signed into law on
Thursday a provision that allows shareholders in the country's
five regional investment funds SIFs to own up to 5
percent of shares. Under previous legislation, investors could
only own 1 percent of SIF shares.
