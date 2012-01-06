MILAN Jan 6 Shares in UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, fell sharply for a third straight day on Friday as investors continued to dump the stock after the lender priced a 7.5 billion euro rights issue at a deep discount.

The stock closed down 11.1 percent at 3.9820 euros, bringing the losses over the past three days to 37 percent.

UniCredit said on Wednesday its closely watched capital increase -- a litmus test of investors' appetite for banking stocks -- would be priced at a 43 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price. That was a much higher discount than that applied by peers in recent rights issues.

The shares are trading at their lowest since UniCredit was created in 1998 through the merger of several Italian lenders.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Michel Rose)

