ROME Jan 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti defended his country's banking system, which he said was among the most stable in Europe and said the turbulence encountered by UniCredit was the result of temporary problems linked to its capital increase.

"The Italian banking system is among the most solid," he told France 24 in an interview on Friday.

"I think the difficulties of UniCredit were above all linked to the capital raising exercise, which in this market situation, encountered some temporary difficulties but the Italian banking system is fundamentally solid." (Reporting By James Mackenzie)