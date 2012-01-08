DUBAI, Jan 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Libya NTC says to review investments worldwide

* Arab ministers to discuss "toothless" Syria mission

* Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries

* Dollar gains on U.S. jobs data but equities retreat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia signs 2.3 bln riyal rail contracts

* Al Babtain Power eyes France's Petitjean buy

UAE

* EIIB acquires 35 pct stake in Rasmala

BAHRAIN

* U.S. concerned about Bahrain activist, urges probe

KUWAIT

* Fitch affirms Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait at 'A-'; otlk stbl (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)