DUBAI, Jan 8 Here are factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Libya NTC says to review investments worldwide
* Arab ministers to discuss "toothless" Syria mission
* Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries
* Dollar gains on U.S. jobs data but equities retreat
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia signs 2.3 bln riyal rail contracts
* Al Babtain Power eyes France's Petitjean buy
UAE
* EIIB acquires 35 pct stake in Rasmala
BAHRAIN
* U.S. concerned about Bahrain activist, urges probe
KUWAIT
* Fitch affirms Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait at 'A-'; otlk stbl
