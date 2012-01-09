* In advanced talks over acquisition of assets from Blacks
Leisure
* Blacks said on Friday it would appoint administrators
LONDON Jan 9 British retailer JD Sports
Fashion said on Monday it is in advanced talks over the
possible acquisition of assets from outdoor goods retailer
Blacks Leisure.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday
that JD Sports had outbid Sports Direct, Blacks' largest
shareholder with a 22.5 percent stake, entrepreneur and Dragons'
Den TV star Peter Jones and an unnamed fourth industry
suitor.
Loss-making Blacks, which is saddled with 36 million pounds
($55 million) debt, on Friday suspended its shares from trading
on the London Stock Exchange, saying the process to appoint
administrators would begin shortly, with KPMG being lined up for
the role.
A deal would likely safeguard the majority of jobs at the
306 Blacks Outdoor and Millets stores, although unprofitable
outlets could be jettisoned and jobs at the company's
distribution warehouse and Northampton headquarters, about 10
percent of the 3,500 total would be under threat.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by James Davey)