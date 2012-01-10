The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit's capital-raising plan caused more pain for
investors on Monday, with sharp falls in the Italian bank's
shares and the rights to buy into its cash call highlighting the
difficulty some European lenders face recapitalising.
The CEO of UniCredit said on Monday he had not expected such
a steep fall in the bank's share price as the group's 7.5
billion euro rights issue got under way.
* Shareholder foundation Cariverona has cut its stake in the
bank to 3.5 percent from 4.2 percent as announced at the end of
last year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Monday.
FIAT
Europe needs auto industry consolidation to reverse poor
operating conditions and uncertainty in a market burdened by
overcapacity and little or no sales growth potential this year,
the chief executive of Fiat said on Monday
* PSA Peugeout-Citroen would be ready to negotiate a
possible alliance with Fiat, Corriere della Sera reported
quoting "well placed" sources.
* The CEO of Fiat and Chrysler was quoted as saying in the
Wall Street Journal that the challenge between now and 2014 for
Chrysler was to defend and possibly expand its share in the
small car segment.
* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Unipol met with Italian insurance regulator Isvap on Monday
to discuss its possible role in the reorganisation of the
Fondiaria-SAI group and its parent Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported without quoting sources.
The Ligresti family is preparing its exit from Fondiaria and
Premafin, the paper said.
ENI, SNAM RETE GAS
Ownership separation of Eni and its gas transport subsidiary
Snam Rete Gas is not a priority, the undersecretrary to the
Prime Minister's office Antonio Catricala said on a TV programme
on Monday, according to news wire Ansa.
