The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

UniCredit's capital-raising plan caused more pain for investors on Monday, with sharp falls in the Italian bank's shares and the rights to buy into its cash call highlighting the difficulty some European lenders face recapitalising.

The CEO of UniCredit said on Monday he had not expected such a steep fall in the bank's share price as the group's 7.5 billion euro rights issue got under way. * Shareholder foundation Cariverona has cut its stake in the bank to 3.5 percent from 4.2 percent as announced at the end of last year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Monday.

FIAT

Europe needs auto industry consolidation to reverse poor operating conditions and uncertainty in a market burdened by overcapacity and little or no sales growth potential this year, the chief executive of Fiat said on Monday * PSA Peugeout-Citroen would be ready to negotiate a possible alliance with Fiat, Corriere della Sera reported quoting "well placed" sources. * The CEO of Fiat and Chrysler was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal that the challenge between now and 2014 for Chrysler was to defend and possibly expand its share in the small car segment.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Unipol met with Italian insurance regulator Isvap on Monday to discuss its possible role in the reorganisation of the Fondiaria-SAI group and its parent Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

The Ligresti family is preparing its exit from Fondiaria and Premafin, the paper said.

ENI, SNAM RETE GAS

Ownership separation of Eni and its gas transport subsidiary Snam Rete Gas is not a priority, the undersecretrary to the Prime Minister's office Antonio Catricala said on a TV programme on Monday, according to news wire Ansa.

(Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149, milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................