DETROIT Jan 10 The Fiat-Chrysler group FIA.MI has not discussed a possible alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA), Fiat's CEO Sergio Marchionne was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after an Italian newspaper report fuelled speculation of a tie-up between the two groups.

A Chrysler spokeswoman quoted Marchionne as saying: "I have not discussed a thing" with Peugeot, when asked about the press report at a roundtable at the Detroit auto show.

Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera cited well-placed sources as saying that Peugeot was ready to negotiate an alliance with the Fiat-Chrysler group, as the Turin-based automaker moves to reach its target of selling 6 million vehicles in 2014.

Marchionne had said on Monday the group was open to seeking a third partner to reach its 2014 target, and that Europe's car industry needed consolidation to reverse poor operating conditions and uncertainty. [ID:nL1E8C953Q]

Shares in Fiat rose more than 4.5 percent by 1555 GMT, outperforming the wider European car sector .SXAP, which was up 3.5 percent.

"The integration talk is helping the stock," a Milan-based trader said. "It would make sense, especially for Peugeot, which is really exposed to Europe."

An Italian analyst, who declined to be named, said an alliance would be positive and help reduce costs, but would be a hard sell, as it would mean factory closures in both countries.

Shares in Peugeot were up 4.7 percent in Paris, outperforming the French blue-chip index.

