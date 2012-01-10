LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Economic growth in emerging
markets is past its peak, with much of the slowdown concentrated
in Asia and Latin America, according to UBS.
The Swiss investment bank still expects these countries to
outperform industrialised nations but at a slower annualized
real growth rate of 5% or less in the first half of 2012,
compared with 7-8% at its peak and 5.5% last year, thanks to a
moderation in exports.
"We are now back to a relatively 'normalized' GDP growth
breakdown, with solid consumption and relatively positive
investment demand in all regions," says the bank in a research
report today. "A major differentiating factor between regions is
the behaviour of net exports."
The report adds that inflationary pressures are subsiding,
with global agricultural prices flat for the past year. Credit
and broad money M2 growth are only gradually recovering too from
their slowdowns in 2008 and 2009.
"We do expect ongoing structural credit recovery in 2012 and
beyond, but with a global slowdown now underway we certainly
don't look for an explosion of credit activity any time soon.
And as before, the Middle East and Africa still face the weakest
recovery prospects," said UBS.
With inflation becoming less of a worry in emerging markets,
UBS expects central bankers to stop hiking interest rates and
even loosen monetary policy if the global situation worsens. "We
now expect both short-term rates and long yields to stabilize
through the rest of 2012, with a renewed rising trend in 2013."
UBS is also cautious about capital flows into emerging
markets, especially into local-currency debt markets. While it
believes the trend of more global portfolios shifting into EM
local currency is sustainable over the medium term, in the short
term it is wary of further flow prospects due to increased
volatility.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by John Mastrini)