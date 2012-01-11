Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
RATE DECISION
The Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC)
announces its monthly interest rate decision.
Analysts expecting borrowing costs to stay unchanged with the
main rate at 4.5 percent.
PGE
Poland's largest utility PGE sees its new
efficiency plan boosting its operating profit by 1.53 billion
zlotys ($438.3 million) annually, with the bulk of costs
expected this and next year.
LABOUR MINISTER
Poland's junior coalition Peasants' Party (PSL) won't oppose
raising the retirement age or any other social and economic
reforms laid out by the prime minister, labour minister and PSL
member Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, despite speculation that
it would.
EUROBONDS
Poland sold 750 million euros worth of euro-denominated
bonds at 237 bps above mid-swaps late on Tuesday.
LOTOS CONFERENCE
Poland's second-biggest refiner Lotos holds a news
conference on its strategy and 2012 plans.
JERONIMO MARTINS
Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a 13
percent rise in 2011 preliminary sales, boosted by the
performance of its Polish operation and in line with market
estimates.
SB CHANGES
On Thursday the Poland's treasury minstry will make changes
in supervisory boards at state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG
and oil refiner PKN Orlen, daily Gazeta
Wyborcza reported without naming sources.
RAFAKO
Polish builder PBG and its bioler maker Rafako
are working on a new strategy, daily Parkiet reported.
