Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATE DECISION

The Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) announces its monthly interest rate decision. Analysts expecting borrowing costs to stay unchanged with the main rate at 4.5 percent.

PGE

Poland's largest utility PGE sees its new efficiency plan boosting its operating profit by 1.53 billion zlotys ($438.3 million) annually, with the bulk of costs expected this and next year.

LABOUR MINISTER

Poland's junior coalition Peasants' Party (PSL) won't oppose raising the retirement age or any other social and economic reforms laid out by the prime minister, labour minister and PSL member Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, despite speculation that it would.

EUROBONDS

Poland sold 750 million euros worth of euro-denominated bonds at 237 bps above mid-swaps late on Tuesday.

LOTOS CONFERENCE

Poland's second-biggest refiner Lotos holds a news conference on its strategy and 2012 plans.

JERONIMO MARTINS

Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a 13 percent rise in 2011 preliminary sales, boosted by the performance of its Polish operation and in line with market estimates.

SB CHANGES

On Thursday the Poland's treasury minstry will make changes in supervisory boards at state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG and oil refiner PKN Orlen, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming sources.

RAFAKO

Polish builder PBG and its bioler maker Rafako are working on a new strategy, daily Parkiet reported.

