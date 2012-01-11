(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Jan 11 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Wednesday.
INFLATION
The National Statistics Board will release inflation data
for December at 0800 GMT.
ENERGY, WAGE DATA
The National Statistics Board will release average wage and
energy resource data for November.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at
1300 GMT.
OIL FINES
Romania's competition watchdog levied 880 million lei ($257
million) of fines on oil companies, including the country's
largest firm Petrom, for breaking anti-trust rules,
the agency's head said on Tuesday.
MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS
A median forecast of 10 analysts polled by Reuters showed
Romanian inflation at 3.3 percent year-on-year in December vs
3.4 percent in November. Monthly forecast is 0.4
percent.
* For Romanian interest rates forecasts double-click
ROMANIA IND OUTPUT UP 0.3 PCT M/M IN NOVEMBER
Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 0.3
percent on the month and 3.2 percent year-on-year in November,
data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS-FORINT FIRMS ON IMF, POLAND OFFERS EUROBOND
The forint gained 1.8 percent against the euro by late trade
on Tuesday, extending a rebound on investor hopes that talks
with the International Monetary Fund will lead to an aid deal to
stabilise Hungary's teetering economy.
RATE CUTS
The impact of the central bank's rate cuts from November and
January will be felt in the market within 4 to 7 months, central
bank adviser Adrian Vasilescu said.
Romania Libera, Page 10
RETAIL
Local retailer Profi, owned by Enterprise Investors
investment fund, plans to open 25 supermarkets this year in
Romania with an estimated investment of about 20 million euros.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
