ISTANBUL Jan 11 Turkey's lira extended its gains below 1.86 versus the dollar on Wednesday on foreign inflows seeking attractive bond yields, and shares led by banks jumped on the back of continued cheaper funding by the central bank.

Central bank data showing Turkey's current account deficit reaching $5.188 billion in November, below a Reuters poll forecast of $5.3 billion, also supported the lira in early trade.

The Central bank did not tighten lira liquidity and injected 6 billion lira ($3.2 billion) in a one-week repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, the same rate as at a similar auction on Tuesday.

By 1540 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8620 versus the dollar after strengthening as much as 1.8547, compared with 1.8662 in late trade on Tuesday.

"Today we saw foreign investors selling dollars. Dollar buying by local companies (was) very limited. I think investors are switching to liras ahead of Treasury auctions. Foreign investors are buying bonds as the yields are at attractive levels. Foreign inflows since the beginning of the week should be around $1-1.5 billion," said a forex desk manager at one bank.

In January the Turkish Treasury has debt redemptions of 17.8 billion lira versus a domestic borrowing plan of 14.4 billion lira.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.128, stronger than 2.1264 late on Tuesday.

The central bank said in late December it would hold intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones on "exceptional days" to tighten lira liquidity and prevent further depreciation of the currency.

The lira fell nearly 20 percent versus the dollar in 2011, stoking inflationary pressures in Turkey's economy.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.43 percent compared with a previous close at 11.37 percent.

It declined as much as 11.18 percent in intraday trade following comments late on Tuesday by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan that he will resist a lobby he said is pressing for higher interest rates.

"Turkey's assets are benefiting from very bullish comments from Erdogan who pledged to fight the interest lobby which is pressing for higher interest rates," wrote Piotr Matys, an analyst from 4Cast.

"It seems that there will be pressure from the government not to raise interest rates. Bonds are responding well and the fact that dollar-lira is testing 1.86 is also an encouraging signal from the inflation point of view," Matys wrote.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 1.24 percent at 51,410.44, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.06 percent. The increase was led by banking shares which closed up 2.33 percent.

"The central bank funding at 5.75 percent today and yesterday decreased funding cost of banks. The bank is also expected to hold a regular repo auction tomorrow. This reduces interest rate pressures on banks," said Hasan Demir, an analyst from Tera Securities.

Central bank liquidity-tightening measures had pushed banks' funding rate to 12 percent from around 8 percent, but as it has held off from those tightening operations for two days the average funding rate has fallen back a little, analysts said.

Turkish shares shrugged off a Moody's report saying the stable albeit cautious outlook for Turkish companies reflects risk factors that could potentially affect their credit quality over the next 12-18 months. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)