BRUSSELS Jan 11 Petroplus' oil refinery in Antwerp has completely stopped operating, after a shutdown procedure was initiated last week due to a lack of crude oil, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

"(The refinery is) totally shut down, yes," said a spokesman for the ABVV union.

Oil refiner Petroplus, which is headquartered in Switzerland and which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic climate, has seen its access to borrowing dry up and is now working to stave off banruptcy.

Petroplus in Antwerp was not immediately available for comment. The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said. (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing by Sebastian Mofett.)