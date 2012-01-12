Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BOND TENDER
Poland offers IZ0816 and PS1016 bonds due in 2016, as well
as WS0429 papers due in 2029 worth a total of 1.5-3.5 billion
zlotys ($426.11-994.25 mln) at a tender on Thursday.
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS SPENDING
Poland's Deputy Finance Ministry Hanna Majszczyk presents in
the Polish parliament the ministry's latest plans to cap
spending by the local governments as part of the centrist
government's austerity drive.
The next meeting of the ministry's and local governments'
officials will take place on Jan 18, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna writes.
PGNiG, PKN ORLEN MEETINGS
Shareholders at Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and
its top refiner PKN Orlen meet on Thursday and may
change supervisory boards at the state-controlled companies.
