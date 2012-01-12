Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BOND TENDER

Poland offers IZ0816 and PS1016 bonds due in 2016, as well as WS0429 papers due in 2029 worth a total of 1.5-3.5 billion zlotys ($426.11-994.25 mln) at a tender on Thursday.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS SPENDING

Poland's Deputy Finance Ministry Hanna Majszczyk presents in the Polish parliament the ministry's latest plans to cap spending by the local governments as part of the centrist government's austerity drive.

The next meeting of the ministry's and local governments' officials will take place on Jan 18, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

PGNiG, PKN ORLEN MEETINGS

Shareholders at Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and its top refiner PKN Orlen meet on Thursday and may change supervisory boards at the state-controlled companies.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX